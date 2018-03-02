The Tim Hortons Brier is rolling into Regina this weekend for the fifth time in its history.

The Brier sees the best men's teams in the country compete for gold and a chance to represent Team Canada in Las Vegas in the World Men's Curling Championship next month.

Last year, Brad Gushue's Team Newfoundland and Labrador beat out Kevin Koe and Team Canada in the final.

"I hope we give all the fans that come to this event just a great experience," said Rob Dewhirst, event manager for Curling Canada.

Dewhirst's hometown is also Regina.

"Come and enjoy Regina. Come and enjoy our patch and the curling," he said. "I hope we give the players the best conditions possible."

There will be preliminary action going on Friday. The first draw will start at 2 p.m. CST on Saturday, after the opening ceremony.

Team Saskatchewan will compete against Quebec City. The full schedule can be found online.