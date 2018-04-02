Tia Pinacie-Littlechief says she didn't mean to kill Justin Crowe.

Pinacie-Littlechief is accused of second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Crowe in October 2015 on the Piapot First Nation.

"I was scared of him and I didn't know what he was going to do," she testified Monday at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

Before Pinacie-Littlechief began, co-defence lawyer Ian McKay told the jury that a death is undoubtedly a tragedy, but it doesn't mean a crime has been committed.

"This is not a whodunit," he said. "This is a case of self-defence."

A long night of drinking

Pinacie-Littlechief, 23, said that in the hours before Crowe was killed, she was at her apartment with her cousin. They made posts on Facebook to see if someone wanted to drink with them.

Tyra Nahbexie messaged her, Pinacie-Littlechief. The women made plans despite not seeing each other for years.

"I was trying to make more friends," she told the jury, noting she had moved to Regina that year to attend the university.

Nahbexie brought Crowe to Pinacie-Littlechief's apartment along with Destiney Favel, Henry Thorn and Skyla Lavallee, who all testified earlier in the trial.

When the group was asked to leave, Crowe suggested the party continue at his parents' home on the Piapot First Nation. ​They continued drinking while driving out.

'He was angry and then he got mad.'

Pinacie-Littlechief told court Thorn put his hands on her lap despite his girlfriend, Favel, being there.

She said Favel saw, became upset and tried to grab the bottle of vodka on the table from Crowe. Pinacie-Littlechief said the bottle spilled, then "Justin hit Destiney. He slapped her."

"He was angry and then he got mad."

Pinacie-Littlechief said she and her cousin followed Favel as she ran to her vehicle, but Crowe also followed and tried to pull Favel out of the car. Pinacie-Littlechief's 16-year-old cousin pounded on his back and told him to stop, she said.

"He wouldn't get off of her," she said. "I called him a woman beater." Pinacie-Littlechief said Crowe hit her in the face a few times, before she and her cousin ran in different directions.

Crowe followed her cousin, Pinacie-Littlechief said. She said Crowe pushed her cousin to the ground, got on top of her and repeatedly banged her head against the concrete.

Tia Pinacie-Littlechief, 23, testified in her own defence and said she didn't mean to kill Justin Crowe in October 2015. (CBC News) "He was just doing it over and over again, and he wouldn't stop," she said, crying. "I was trying to push him off, but he wouldn't get off."

She testified Crowe told Pinacie-Littlechief to stay out of his house, but she went in anyway to get her phone to call for help.

She said her cousin was curled up in a ball on the ground in severe pain. Pinacie-Littlechief said Crowe confronted her in the house.

"I grabbed a knife," she said. "He had just finished banging my cousin's head off the concrete."

Pinacie-Littlechief said Crowe began to choke her and her world went fuzzy.

She said she didn't know if she lunged at him or if he pulled her forward, but the knife pierced his chest.

"Did you mean to kill him?" McKay asked her. "No," she said.

The Crown's cross-examination is expected to begin Monday afternoon.