Heat warnings are in effect for pretty much everywhere in Saskatchewan Thursday as temperatures could reach as high as 32 C in some areas.

The heat warnings cover most areas of the province, from northern Saskatchewan down to the U.S. border.

For the latest weather alerts visit Environment Canada's website.

Some suggestions offered by the weather agency are to schedule events for cooler portions of the day, and to check on neighbours, family and friends to make sure they are staying cool and drinking water.

Watch for the effects of heat illness, such as dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine, swelling, rash and cramps.

💧: remember to drink some water please — @tinycarebot

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, as temperatures can rise rapidly and can result in potentially fatal hyperthermia.

The heat is expected to abate somewhat on Saturday with the arrival of a cold front.