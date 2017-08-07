Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm making its way through the province.

They say the storm is capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

According to the weather service, an upper level disturbance is triggering thunderstorms over portions of central Saskatchewan.

Some of these thunderstorms may become severe into the evening.

Several communities in the province are under either a severe thunderstorm warning or watch.

To find out what areas are currently under warning, visit the Environment Canada website.