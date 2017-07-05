Environment Canada meteorologists say severe thunderstorms could be on the way for southeastern Saskatchewan and could bring strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
The weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for:
- Regina
- Fort Qu'Appelle - Indian Head - Lumsden - Pilot Butte.
- Estevan - Weyburn - Radville - Milestone.
- Yorkton - Melville - Esterhazy.
- Moosomin - Grenfell - Kipling - Wawota.
- Carlyle - Oxbow - Carnduff - Bienfait - Stoughton.
Due to moisture in the air, thunderstorms could develop as a weather system moves through the southeastern part of the province Wednesday afternoon and evening.
There is also a slight risk that an isolated tornado could develop.