Warnings issued as cluster of severe storms moves through Sask.

Environment Canada is tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms which could produce strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

The storms were tracking to the northeast at 20 kilometers per hour at about 3 p.m. CST.

Warnings were in place for the following regions:

Fort Qu'Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden, Pilot Butte

Martensville, Warman, Rosthern, Delisle, Wakaw

Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan, Foam Lake

Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin, Carrot River

Outlook, Watrous, Hanley, Imperial, Dinsmore

Severe thunderstorm watches were also in place for much of central and southwest Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada warned that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and that large hail can damage property and cause injury.

The weather service reminded the public that strong wind gusts can also toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

It also warned that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

For up to date information visit the Environment Canada website.