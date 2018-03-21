Regina police and the chief coroner are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl in Regina.

The child was found unresponsive in a home on the 100 block of Montreal Street N, in the northeast area of the city, just after 9:30 am CST on Tuesday.

EMS administered emergency care and transported the girl to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

About three hours later, police were called to the hospital.

Police know the identity of the child and have notified the family. They are not releasing that information at this time.

A news release says police and the coroner are looking to "further to clarify the circumstances surrounding the child's death."