Police are investigating a report that three men with their faces covered by bandanas broke into a North Battleford home and shot a gun and discharged bear spray.

On Feb. 11, Battlefords RCMP received a call about a break and enter involving bear spray and firearms on 109th Street.

The three suspects had allegedly forced their way into the residence at about 9:15 p.m. CST.

Police said nobody was injured when the men discharged the bear spray and a firearm inside the home.

The RCMP Police Dog Section was deployed and officers have identified a person of interest.

One of the men was described as being taller and the other two were short.

Police said it was a targeted incident and not a random act.

Battlefords RCMP said it has targeted crime suppression teams working to combat incidents such as the break and enter.

It said it has partnered with the City of North Battleford and the RCMP "F" Division to create two teams working within the city and in rural areas.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP is encouraging anyone with information about this or other crimes to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).