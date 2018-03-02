Three men charged in connection with Reno Lee's death have been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Lee was bound, confined and fatally shot at a Regina home in April 2015. His body parts were found buried in bags on the Star Blanket First Nation that month.

Bronson Gordon, 33, Daniel Theodore, 34, and Andrew Bellegarde, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charges in connection with the death. The jury had been asked by the Crown to find all three men guilty of first-degree murder. Defence lawyers argued for acquittals or convictions on lesser charges, casting doubt on each man's role and level of involvement in the events of the night.

Bellegarde and Theodore were also found guilty of offering an indignity to a human body.

The judge overseeing the case delivered hours of instructions spanning three days, before jury members began deliberations on Friday. She talked about their role as jurors, witness credibility and how to deal with the evidence in relation to each first-degree murder charge before sequestering them Thursday night.

She finished delivering her instructions in relation to the charge of offering an indignity to a human body on Friday.

Reno Lee was Regina's third homicide victim of 2015. (Regina Court of Queen's Bench)

Before Lee was taken to a home on the 1100 block of Garnet Street, where it is alleged he was killed and dismembered, he had been at Gordon's home on Angus Road to broker a drug partnership, the court heard during trial proceedings.

Instead of a partnership, jurors heard Lee was assaulted, confined and taken to the home in North Central, where he later died from two gunshots to the head.

Defence lawyers argued on clients' involvement

Gordon's attorney Marianna Jasper argued Gordon should be acquitted of murder because he wasn't physically present when the killing and dismemberment happened.

She said he was a "bottom feeder drug dealer" — not a boss who ordered others to kill.

Testifying in his own defence, Gordon told the jury he was a "scapegoat" and that at the time he didn't know what was planned for Lee. He said he sent the men away from his apartment after Lee was attacked, but didn't tell them where to go.

Co-Crown prosecutor Bill Jennings said Gordon was the mastermind of the planned "execution," who lured Lee to his eventual death and that Gordon remained in constant communication with Theodore the entire night.

Reno Lee was allegedly transported to a home on the 1100 block of Garnet Street in Regina. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Bellegarde's lawyer, Mike Buchinski, said his client was not involved in planning the events of that night and recommended manslaughter. The Crown suggested Bellegarde was in on the plan to confine and kill Lee, and that he acted in concert with his co-accused. Furthermore, the Crown said he made extensive efforts to conceal the crime through the dismemberment, burial and disposal of evidence.

One witness who can't be named testified that Bellegarde told her he was the one who shot Lee. She said he came upstairs after it happened and said, "that was a f--king rush."

George Combe, Theodore's defence lawyer, said Theodore conceded that he participated in the dismemberment, but Combe argued the Crown had not proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Theodore had a planning and deliberate role in the murder or confinement. He said his client should be convicted of manslaughter or at worst, second-degree murder.

Crown urged jury to use common sense

The Crown argued Theodore was part of the plan to abduct, confine and kill Lee. Furthermore, it argued that Theodore was in charge of the people and events at the house on Garnet Street where Lee was killed.

Jennings wrapped up his closing remarks Tuesday afternoon by arguing that the jury should find all three guilty of first-degree murder.

He advised the jury to use common sense and told them to believe the witnesses they've heard from over the weeks of the trial, which began on Jan. 22.

"You should convict them as charged," Jennings said. "[Gordon] set the trap and had Bellegarde and Theodore carry it out."