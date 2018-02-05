Another juror has been dismissed from the trial of the three men accused of killing 34-year-old Reno Lee, bringing the jury pool from 12 down to 11.

The case has seen a total of five jurors dismissed, including Monday when another one departed.

Two jurors were initially let go on the first day trial proceedings were set to begin. Another two jurors were then added to bring the pool 14, but two more departed.

Daniel Theodore, Bronson Gordon and Andrew Bellegarde have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the death of Lee.

The trial began mid-January and is expected to last six weeks.

Lee's remains were found in April 2015 on the Starblanket First Nation, with his limbs, torso and head discovered wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave.

Court has heard eyewitness testimony that Lee entered the basement of a house on Garnet Street, where blood and a shotgun was later discovered.