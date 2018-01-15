Skip to Main Content
3 men charged with 1st-degree murder plead not guilty

Three men who have been charged with first-degree murder have pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection begins for 3-man murder trial set to start Wednesday

Reno Lee died in Regina but his body was found near Balcarres in April 2015. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Three men will be tried by jury, starting Wednesday, after they were charged with murder in the 2015 death of Reno Lee.

Daniel Theodore, Bronson Gordon and Andrew Bellegarde have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Lee, 34, was Regina's third homicide victim that year. His body was found near Balcarres but it was determined he died in Regina.

The three men have also pleaded not guilty to charges of committing an indignity to a human body. It's alleged they dismembered and beheaded Lee's body.

A fourth man, John Earl Desjarlais, was also charged with first-degree murder in Lee's death, while a woman was charged with accessory after the fact.

Desjarlais had previously been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault in connection with the case.

More than 500 people gathered at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina for jury selection Monday morning. Jury selection will continue Tuesday morning. 

The trial, beginning Wednesday, is expected to last six weeks.

