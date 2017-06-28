Deliberation has been underway in Regina since 3 p.m. Tuesday in the trial for three men accused of killing Shawn Douglas, but there is still no verdict.

Shawn Roderick Douglas was a pipefitter from the village of Pense. (Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services)

The 12-person jury has requested clarification on several things, including legal terminology and DNA samples.

Joshua Wilson, 26, Dennis Thompson, 35, and Johnathon Peepeetch, 26 have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 54-year-old Douglas.

The Crown says the three men robbed and beat Douglas with hammers and other tools, and then left him to die northeast of the city in August of 2014.

In closing arguments, the accused men and their defence lawyers pointed fingers at each other and the Crown prosecutors.

Peepeetch stood during the closing arguments and accused Crown prosecutors of lying.

His lawyer, Lori Johnstone-Clark, said the murder was organized by the Native Syndicate gang and Peepeetch was being used as a scapegoat.

Thompson's lawyer, Kathy Hodgson-Smith, said the Native Syndicate gang, directed by Wilson, made up a story incriminating Thompson.

Wilson's lawyer, Kevin Hill, said Peepeetch killed Douglas and there's no evidence of Wilson injuring Douglas.

Before the jury went into deliberation, Queen's Bench Justice Janet McMurtry explained the definition of first-degree murder, as well as conditions that must be met in order to convict any or all of the accused.

If the conditions aren't met, the accused can be found not guilty, guilty of manslaughter or guilty of second-degree murder.