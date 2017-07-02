RCMP say a head-on collision on Canada Day has claimed the lives of three people, including a six-month-old boy.

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Highway 10, near Melville, Sask., just north of Brewer Road, on July 1 around 10:50 p.m.

Police said a 24-year-old man who had been driving alone southbound from Melville was found dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman from Yorkton, Sask., who had been driving a vehicle headed north, was also pronounced dead when officers and emergency crews arrived.

RCMP said there were three children in the woman's vehicle and all were taken to hospital with serious injures.

A six-month-old boy has since died while a seven-year-old girl and four-year-old boy remain in hospital with serious injures.

RCMP said the next-of-kin have been notified. Neither the names of the victims or their relationships to one another have been released.

The investigation is ongoing and victims services have been notified to provide support for the families of the deceased.