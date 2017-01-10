Drug and weapon charges have been laid after a raid on a Moose Jaw home Sunday.

Police said they located cocaine, methamphetamine and a firearm in the residence on the 1200 block of Iroquois Drive, south of the railyards.

Two men and a female under 18 were charged.

The men were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful storage of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The female, whose age wasn't immediately available, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and numerous breach of undertaking offences.