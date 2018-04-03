2 Regina men charged for alleged threats against Crown corporation workers

Two Regina men have been charged for allegedly threatening employees of Crown corporations.

A 37-year-old man is accused of leaving phone messages containing death threats against employees of one corporation on an after-hours phone line.

Police said the man had been refused renewal of a government-issued document because of outstanding fees.

The office of the corporation had to be put into lockdown because of the threat until more security was arranged.

Police did not identify the corporation or say when the lockdown took place.

The man has been charged with uttering threats and breach of probation and will appear in Saskatchewan provincial court on May 15.

Another man, 22, is facing three charges of uttering threats over an incident on March 29.

Officers were called to the office of a Crown corporation on N. McCarthy Boulevard after a report of a threatening call just after 9 a.m. CST.

Police said the man called the office a number of times and threatened to harm two employees, one male and one female, he had spoken to on the phone.

The threats were allegedly made after a disagreement over the outcome of a matter with the corporation.

The man was located and arrested by police on March 29.

He is facing three charges of uttering threats and is scheduled to appear in Saskatchewan provincial court on May 15.