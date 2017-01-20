A school in La Loche, Sask., where a deadly shooting occurred a year ago was closed Friday after an anonymous threat was received.

RCMP said its La Loche detachment received a complaint of a potential threat on Thursday against La Loche Community School.

However, they determined there was no legitimate threat. Still, classes were cancelled at both campuses of the school. As well, nearby Clearwater River School was closed on Friday.

Four people died in shootings in the village on Jan. 22, 2016. Two of the victims were in a home and two were at the school. Seven others were injured.

Police said Thursday's threat was general in nature, and no one person was identified or targeted in it.

As soon as police became aware of Thursday's threat, they began an investigation, the RCMP said.