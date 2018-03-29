Witness says he saw fatal stabbing on Piapot First Nation

Henry Thorn wept as he recounted the fatal stabbing of his friend Justin Crowe.

Tia Pinacie-Littlechief is on trial at Court of Queen's Bench in Regina, accused of the second-degree murder of 27-year-old Crowe, who died on Oct. 27, 2015, on the Piapot First Nation.

Thorn testified he couldn't remember some parts of the night because of blackouts due to intoxication.

But he did remember the moment his friend was stabbed, and said Pinacie-Littlechief was the one who did it.

A good night gone bad

Thorn said the night began at Regina at Pinacie-Littlechief's apartment. He was with his girlfriend, Destiny Favel, Crowe, Pinacie-Littlechief, her cousin, Tyra Nahbexie and Skyla Lavallee.

The group of seven were getting along and in a good mood, he said, as they picked up vodka in the city before heading out to the Piapot First Nation.

They listened to music and drank in the kitchen at the home that belonged to Crowe's parents. Thorn said his night was momentarily disrupted when his girlfriend, Destiny Favel, decided to leave. He testified he didn't know why she left, but said he tried to stop her.

Thorn said he didn't remember the mood of the party immediately after that, but testified he saw Pinacie-Littlechief reach for the cutlery drawer.

"Tia was going to grab the knife from the drawer," he said. Thorn testified he shut the drawer and then moved away.

"I couldn't stop her for the second time."

'A cheap stab'

Thorn said he saw her grab something and told her to put it back. Instead, Pinacie-Littlechief headed toward the door. Thorn said he and Crowe followed.

"She turned around and she hit him in the chest," Thorn said, adding he thought it was only a "cheap stab."

Crowe walked outside and collapsed, Thorn said.

He cried as he recalled the wound on Crowe's chest. He realized "it was so serious," and said Crowe didn't speak again. Loud sobs were also heard in the courtroom as well as murmurs of "my baby."

"He was busy trying to focus on his breathing," Thorn said. Court adjourned briefly to give Thorn a moment.

Thorn said he did not see Crowe attack Pinacie-Littlechief or her cousin that night.

"He was in a good mood, very loving, caring," Thorn said.

He remembered Crowe saying "I love you bro," as they drank at the kitchen table earlier that night.

Henry Thorn testified it was his idea to do a "gas and dash" before the group headed to the Piapot First Nation, and admitted to not initially telling the RCMP about it. (CBC)

Thorn testified Pinacie-Littlechief and her cousin ran away. He said he saw a "big knife" that he estimated to be ten inches long on the ground outside. He said he left Crowe with Nahbexie and went to call 911.

Court heard Thorn has a criminal record that includes property offences and several assaults, including a spousal assault.

"I'm not proud of my record," Thorn said when asked by Crown prosecutor Mitchell Miller how he felt about it.