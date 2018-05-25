Regina man facing breaking and entering, weapons charges in Retallack Street homicide

A third man has been charged in connection with a homicide in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Retallack Street on Wednesday around 1 a.m. There, they found the body of a 35-year-old man, whose identity is not being released.

Two men were later arrested. Brent Stacee Creely, 26, was charged with second-degree murder. The other man, 23, was charged with possession of a gun despite having a prohibition order.

Now, a third man, 33, has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence and use of a firearm during the commission of an offence.

He appeared in court on Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.