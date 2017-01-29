When Theresa Richarson Chalus first received the call notifying her that her business was up for a Canadian Gift Association award back in October, she was left speechless.

Chalus comes from five generations of retailers. Business is something she grew up with, she said, mentioning how both of her parents would talk shop at the dinner table. Both sets of her grandparents also worked in retail.

This weekend, Chalus is in Toronto to accept a retailer of distinction award from the CGA for her Nipawin businesses, Nipawin Florist and Twisted Tree, which are housing in the same building. The Twisted Tree is a gift shop, which she says initially acted as a way to fill the gaps in between seasonal florist work.

The spotlight and recognition in Toronto — which has a population of 2.6 million, while Nipawin is 4,200 strong — is still something Chalus is not comfortable with.

"I think it says more, not just about me, but it says a lot about my staff and my community, Nipawin, and about Saskatchewan as a whole," she said.

Chalus said her florist business was seasonal, so she opened a gift shop as well. (Nipawin Florist & Twisted Tree/Facebook)

Store fills a gap in Nipawin

"It always come down to a need or a necessity in my mind," she said of what her store sells.

Chalus mentioned how someone once said it sounds like her business is a department store after she listed off the items which could be found at her business.

"In small towns where stores are closing rapidly, there's holes all the time," she said, adding people can't afford to drive three hours to Saskatoon to get what they needed.

"This affords them the opportunity to buy something close to home."

Her first store, where she stayed for six years, was 900 square feet. Four years ago, she moved her business into a 3,600 square-foot store.

Nipawin doesn't have a mall. Her store fills some of that gap, she said.

"So they can come into my store and [an] environment where they don't feel the pressure [to buy something]," she said.

The experience, not just the products available, are a major part of her business, Chalus said.