Before he was a star player in the NHL, Theo Fleury honed his game as a member of the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors.

Ahead of Regina's Tuesday opening of Playing with Fire: The Theo Fleury Story, the former Calgary Flame spoke about some of his memories, which are detailed in the book and play.

"There will be a real connection here as opposed to maybe somewhere in Ontario because we're close to the places where I grew up playing hockey," Fleury said.

Fleury played 274 games with the Warriors over four seasons. If there were any boos, Fleury said he was prepared for them, referencing the ongoing and heated rivalry between the Warriors and the Regina Pats.

Fleury said laughter and the ability to laugh at himself is probably what helped him through some dark times in his life. (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

In the play, Fleury is portrayed by actor Shaun Smyth as he re-enacts scenes from the book detailing points in Fleury's life where he dealt with grief, trauma and addiction, sometimes with humour.

"We're not a glum lot," Fleury said. "As much as there's been a lot of struggle, I think the majority of what got me through the tough times was the ability to be able to laugh at myself."

Fleury praised Smyth's acting chops and the wide range of emotions his performance brought out in Fleury and other audience members.

"What I enjoy most is meeting the people before and after the show and getting their reaction to the story," Fleury said.

Fleury said he has noticed most people pointing out the good and bad aspects, but relating more to the bad.

"The reaction of people has just been overwhelming."

When Fleury was playing for the Warriors, he was coached Graham James, who sexually assaulted Fleury several times. James would later go on to coach the Swift Current Broncos and would be later convicted for sexually assaulting other young players.

The play opened up at the Casino Regina Show Lounge. It runs until March 3.