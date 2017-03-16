Restoring and reinstalling a musical monument beloved by Regina's German community could cost half a million dollars.

A glockenspiel, donated to the city in 1985, was taken down from Victoria Park in 2010 for renovations and the construction of City Square Plaza.

It wasn't reinstalled, its condition and location remain a mystery, and the delay in restoration has hit a sour note with the Regina German Club.

In September, a motion was put forward at City Hall to have the glockenspiel reinstalled.

Then-manager of community and cultural development for the City of Regina, Jeff Erbach, told CBC the glockenspiel was something that required constant maintenance.

Cheaper alternatives, says club

On Thursday, the matter is coming up again. According to a report from the city, the glockenspiel "requires an almost complete refurbishment." All in all, restoration and reinstallation could cost $512,000.

But Kerri Van Loosen of the Regina German Club thinks there are cheaper alternatives, which she will raise at the meeting.

She said part of the glockenspiel is rusting away in a yard and she worries there is no intention by the city to have it back in its original place.

"It just hurts because everyone that lives in Regina or Saskatchewan for that matter knows that the Germans that immigrated here were people who contributed to society," Van Loosen said.

"To me, that's what what this glockenspiel means."

The glockenspiel's original location in the park was significant due to its proximity to the city's old Germantown.