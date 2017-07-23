Singer-guitarist Dallas Good and his band The Sadies have been supplying the world with their fiddle-laden, twanging brand of alt-country for around 20 years.

They've collaborated and toured with some of the greats, including Neko Case, Gord Downie and the legendary Neil Young. The band's most recent offering Northern Passages came out this year.

It was recorded in Good's parents' basement.

The choice of studio space might strike some listeners as odd, but Good says the basement in New Market, Ontario was a natural fit.

"It's just kind of conducive to making a racket," Good said of the space, noting that it's where his punk band would practice when he was a kid.

It was where he smoked his first cigarettes, he remembered.

Good's parents play in a band with their son and the rest of the Sadies members, known as "the Good Family." They also practice in the basement, he said.

While Good's parents are also musicians and have been supportive, the singer said the family collaboration is a recent thing.

"We weren't like Partridge Family-style or anything," he said, jokingly.

When the band was demoing material for their new record in the basement, it just struck the members as a comfortable space, so they stayed there, Good said.

A touch of mystery

The title Northern Passages comes from the idea that Good's parents' home in New Market is north of Toronto and the album's "passages" were created there, he said, but alluded to the idea that the title had a double meaning.

What the second meaning was, he wouldn't say.

"I know that Saskatchewaners like a mystery," he teased.

To the end of mystery, Good said his friend, the renowned director Jim Jarmusch, had once told him he'd raised his daughter to believe that music was magic.

"Quite literally," he said, chuckling.

"I thought that was so cool, as potentially misleading as that may be."

Magic or not, Good said he felt fortunate to have been surrounded by it his whole life, and noted it he wouldn't have it any other way.

Magic or not?

Good was reluctant to comment about his feelings toward the cancer battle being fought by Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, with whom he said he still regularly works with.

"It's very personal," he said.

Downie's public struggle has prompted many to think about the power of music and its ability to start conversations.

To that point Good said, with music being his only world, it has been his only avenue for starting conversations.

"But I don't know about the actual powers of it, beyond my own experiences," he continued.

"I guess I just don't have the power of seeing it from another perspective."

Good and his band took to the stage in Bengough, Saskatchewan on Saturday night, playing a set just before Tom Cochrane closed the 13th installment of the Gateway Festival.