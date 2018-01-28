Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Regina
Light Snow
-16°C
Saskatoon
Partly Cloudy
-18°C
Prince Albert
Light Snow
-19°C
Moose Jaw
Light Snow
-14°C
Yorkton
Mainly Sunny
-21°C
Latest Saskatchewan News Headlines
- 'I guess I just didn't get enough people to vote for me': Next steps for Alanna Koch unclear
- The race to be premier: Saskatchewan Party leadership vote in pictures
- 'Huge' pool of 750 people summoned as potential jurors for Colten Boushie case
- 'I will fight for this province': Scott Moe to replace Brad Wall as Sask. premier after tight race
- CP Railway charged under B.C. Mines Act in death of Sask. man
Top News Headlines
- Ontario PCs purge Patrick Brown loyalists from top posts
- Lake Winnipeg ice fishers reeling in 'fish of a lifetime' thanks to 1997 flood, says veteran angler
- After Adele's album of the year win, Grammys change tune
- Woman who accused Kent Hehr of making sexual remarks says she's receiving threats
- Cambodia charges 2 Canadians, other foreigners accused of pornographic dance
