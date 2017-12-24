Putting a furry friend under the tree might seem like a good idea but advocates and experts tend to have opposing views on the subject.

Regina Humane Society spokesperson Bill Thorn said he doesn't mind if pets are given as gifts if there has been some discussion about it.

'What we don't want to see is people being surprised, having no idea that this animal was coming on Christmas morning.' - Bill Thorn, Regina Humane Society

"What we don't want to see is people being surprised, having no idea that this animal was coming on Christmas morning," Thorn said. "If a person has demonstrated a long-term desire to have an animal, they've got the means, the time and the animal fits their lifestyle, then it can be fine."

In fact, Thorn said the holidays can be a great time to adopt an animal, considering people are often off work for an extended period of time, the kids are off school and the family and pet can get used to each other.

If you aren't up for picking out a pet for someone else, the Humane Society also offers certificates that you can give. It lets the person receiving it know that you will go with them and cover the cost of their pet's adoption.

CC RezQs frowns on pets as gifts

In contrast, CC RezQs Regina doesn't allow puppy adoption for the purpose of gifting.

Adoption coordinator Christa Shaw said for each adoption, the hopeful pet owner must fill out an application and discuss their lifestyle to make sure a good match is found.

Then, there is a trial period where the pet spends some time at their house and the compatibility is determined.

She said the organization frowns upon pet gift giving because it can mean giving someone a lifetime commitment.

"Sometimes those people are just not prepared to have a puppy at that time," said Shaw. "They could be super busy or they just don't really realize how much work a puppy is."

CC RezQs Regina requires the pet owner to fill out an application and host a trial with the animal. (@mikesbloggity/Twitter)

Shaw said it is also important for people to get to know a potential pet before committing to them.

"I think it's really important, based on personality, to form that bond," she said.

CC RezQs does allow parents to surprise their children with animals, solely because they know the parent is taking on most of the responsibility of the present, including any financial burden.