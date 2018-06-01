'The community really notices': Regina pride parade organizer disappointed premier won't be attending

Premier Scott Moe will not be attending this year's Queen City Pride Parade.

In a recent email to the CBC, Moe's press secretary said the premier would be out of town during the June 16 parade but that MLAs—including Deputy Premier Gord Wyant and Minister of Justice Don Morgan—will be attending parades around the province.

The spokesperson said during Queen City's parade Moe plans to be in his home constituency of

Rosthern-Shellbrook.

Had he participated, Moe would have been the first Saskatchewan premier to march in Regina's parade.

Jesse Ireland, Co-Chair of Queen City Pride, said he was disappointed when he found out.

"The community really notices when people or certain people are not present," he said.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who represents the riding of Regina-Qu'Appelle, is also skipping the Pride parade.

But his brother-in-law Jon Ryan, who is from Regina and punts for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, is one of the parade's grand marshals.

Jesse Ireland, co-chair of Regina Pride, helped organize a vigil in the city in response to the Orlando massacre. (CBC News)

Regina's Morph Man got in the festive spirit for the pride parade complete with a tiara, rainbow wings and a tutu. (Arielle Zerr/CBC News) Ireland said he has been involved with the Queen City Pride Festival for seven years and that they welcome everyone who wants to participate, including politicians. He said they don't send out individual invitations, leaving it up to people to make their own decisions.

Regina mayor Michael Fougere intends to walk in this years parade, according to a spokesperson.

As well, a spokesman said NDP leader Ryan Meili plans to participate in pride parades in Saskatoon, Beardy's Okemasis' Cree Nation and also Regina's.

Ireland said political representation is important at pride events because people in politics are equipped to make positive changes in the province.

"These are the people who are in the public eye and able to be a role model for all the people around them who they represent," he said.

"It really means a lot to us when people take the effort to get involved and be visible."

The provincial government said in an email that while Premier Moe is not attending, "Our government supports the LGBTQ community and supports inclusion, safety and compassion in Saskatchewan."

Michael Fougere was the first mayor in Regina's history to attend the pride flag raising. (CBC)

Ireland said the Pride Parade will likely be around the same dates next year so there's time to plan.

"I understand of course that people have busy schedules but we will always have an open invitation to everybody to participate, including the premier of Saskatchewan, and we do look forward to seeing some participation next year."