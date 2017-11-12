A woman living on Rae Street in Regina says she's ready to move after narrowly avoiding being shot just standing in her yard.

Pauline Kinequon says she was shoveling the front steps of her house Friday afternoon after 2:30 p.m., when she saw the man who lives next door drive up and walk up to his house.

When he opened his door, she said a young guy she had never seen before ran out.

"I didn't know what was going on," she recalled.

She said the homeowner tried to get his dog to go after the alleged intruder, who then stopped running away.

Police were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. CST to the house in the 1600 block of Rae Street where the shooting allegedly occured. (Google Maps)

"He turned around and he fired a shot. I was right in alignment and I could've gotten hit," Kinequon said "That was an eyeopener for me."

"That could have easily been me."

The Regina Police Service said the suspect fired the homeowner's own gun. The bullet reportedly hit a fence post and fragmented, hitting the homeowner in the leg.

'I don't feel safe'

"I can't really comprehend what he must be feeling being hit," Kinequon said.

The mother and grandmother said she heard the neighbourhood was unsafe, but is now making plans to move. She said her five-year-old granddaughter was watching TV on the couch inside when the shooting occurred.

"You could be in the wrong place at the wrong time anytime," she said.

"I don't feel safe."

Police are searching for the suspect, who is described as a slender man in his 20's. He is believed to be between five feet seven inches and six feet tall.



Anyone with information to assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.