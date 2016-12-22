For many, the month of December brings memories of family Christmas celebrations. But for Terry Sagal's family, it's a time filled with unanswered questions surrounding the disappearance of their husband, father and brother.

This month marks 15 years since Sagal disappeared, after leaving his Regina home for what was supposed to be a brief shopping trip. What happened to him is still unknown, and his daughter wishes she had some closure.

Ajineen Sagal, now 41, was 26 years old when her father went missing on December 18, 2001.

Sagal said there is only one question she wants answered — where her father is.

"There are many options of what could have happened," she said from her home in Toronto.

Social media campaign

She has been using social media to create awareness of her father's disappearance by asking people to change their profile pictures to her father's missing persons poster.

The action has generated a lot of support from people who have offered words of encouragement.

"Having people sending love makes a difference," she said.

"They write me and say things like, 'So sorry you're going through this, hope this is the year that you find information' … all sorts of loving things."

Sagal said because there was never a funeral or service, this is her way of honouring her father once a year.

Car discovered after disappearance

According to family and investigators, Terry Sagal left the house sometime during mid-morning to grab some ingredients for a cake he was planning to bake that day.

Two days later, his car was discovered approximately 150 kilometres southeast of Regina, near the village of Kennedy, with no sign of Sagal.

The initial RCMP investigation indicated the recovered car provided few leads and searches for Sagal were conducted by foot, air and horseback.

In a 2009 CBC interview, Sgt. Brent Shannon of the Regina Police Service said investigators have explored many possibilities, including foul play and suicide.

Terry Sagal's missing persons case is one of 16 unsolved missing persons cases still active, according the RPS website.