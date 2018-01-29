It's been a whirlwind couple of years for Weyburn, Sask. native Tenille Arts, but this Monday night might just be her rose moment.

The country musician will be performing her song Moment of Weakness on The Bachelor, on what might be her biggest platform yet, to an audience of millions.

'For me, it's going to be the exposure that is so huge.' - Tenille Arts

"It's so hard to tell but I can just sense it already, that people on social media are really excited," she told Afternoon Edition guest host Peter Mills. "For me, it's going to be the exposure that is so huge."

Arts moved to Nashville two years ago, after getting a publishing deal she says she would have been "crazy" to turn down. It's a move that's brought her into the thick of the country music scene and launched her further in her musical career. She now has a full-length album under her belt, and has cracked the top 100 on the U.S. iTunes country album charts.

Her manager recently told her there was an opportunity to send in a song to perform for The Bachelor, which is when she combed through her repertoire.

"I went through all of the songs I had ever written and found this song called Moment of Weakness," she said. "Honestly to me it just felt like the perfect song for the show."

I’M PERFORMING A SONG ON THIS SEASON OF THE BACHELOR!! I can’t even put into words how excited I am. I’m a huge fan of the show and this seriously doesn’t even feel real 🌹🌹🌹 TUNE IN January 29th 8/7c on ABC to see my national television debut on THE BACHELOR! #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/nZcCXsX217 — @TenilleArts

When she found out she'd be getting a chance to sing it on The Bachelor, the self-described fan of the 15-year show says she freaked out, adding, "It was pretty much a wave of emotions for me."

She performs what she describes as a more stripped-down version of the song on the show, with the full version to be released immediately after Monday night's episode closes.

Her hope is that people might follow her and check out her music, or download Moment of Weakness, but for now, she's waiting with anticipation for her Monday night viewing party, and to see what the days after might bring.

"It's going to be crazy."