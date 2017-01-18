Thanks to a wave of warm air, temperatures records were falling like melting icicles on Tuesday.
At least eight Saskatchewan communities set new high temperatures for Jan. 17.
With a mass of Pacific air sitting over the Prairies, today will see another day of warmer-than-usual weather.
Here's a list of the communities where records were set Tuesday, with temperatures in Celsius:
ELBOW
New record of 4.5
Old record of 3.9 set in 1958
Records started in 1945
KEY LAKE
New record of 4.0
Old record of -0.4 set in 2009
Records started in 1977
LA RONGE
New record of 6.0
Old record of 2.2 set in 1928
Records started in 1924
MAPLE CREEK
New record of 13.4
Old record of 10.6 set in 1923
Records started in 1922
STONY RAPIDS
New record of 1.3
Old record of -3.3 set in 1965
Records started in 1961
WATROUS
New record of 4.2
Old record of 2.7 set in 2014
Records started in 1954
LLOYDMINSTER
New record of 6.0
Old record of 4.2 set in 1991
Records started in 1905
COLLINS BAY
New record of 2.3
Old record of -1.2 set in 1981
Records started in 1973