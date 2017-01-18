Thanks to a wave of warm air, temperatures records were falling like melting icicles on Tuesday.

At least eight Saskatchewan communities set new high temperatures for Jan. 17.

With a mass of Pacific air sitting over the Prairies, today will see another day of warmer-than-usual weather. 

Here's a list of the communities where records were set Tuesday, with temperatures in Celsius:

ELBOW 
New record of 4.5 
Old record of 3.9 set in 1958 
Records started in 1945 

KEY LAKE 
New record of 4.0 
Old record of -0.4 set in 2009 
Records started in 1977 

LA RONGE 
New record of 6.0 
Old record of 2.2 set in 1928 
Records started in 1924 

MAPLE CREEK 
New record of 13.4 
Old record of 10.6 set in 1923 
Records started in 1922 

STONY RAPIDS 
New record of 1.3 
Old record of -3.3 set in 1965 
Records started in 1961 

WATROUS 
New record of 4.2 
Old record of 2.7 set in 2014 
Records started in 1954

LLOYDMINSTER 
New record of 6.0 
Old record of 4.2 set in 1991 
Records started in 1905 

COLLINS BAY 
New record of 2.3 
Old record of -1.2 set in 1981 
Records started in 1973 
 