Thanks to a wave of warm air, temperatures records were falling like melting icicles on Tuesday.

At least eight Saskatchewan communities set new high temperatures for Jan. 17.

With a mass of Pacific air sitting over the Prairies, today will see another day of warmer-than-usual weather.

Here's a list of the communities where records were set Tuesday, with temperatures in Celsius:

ELBOW

New record of 4.5

Old record of 3.9 set in 1958

Records started in 1945

KEY LAKE

New record of 4.0

Old record of -0.4 set in 2009

Records started in 1977

LA RONGE

New record of 6.0

Old record of 2.2 set in 1928

Records started in 1924

MAPLE CREEK

New record of 13.4

Old record of 10.6 set in 1923

Records started in 1922

STONY RAPIDS

New record of 1.3

Old record of -3.3 set in 1965

Records started in 1961

WATROUS

New record of 4.2

Old record of 2.7 set in 2014

Records started in 1954

LLOYDMINSTER

New record of 6.0

Old record of 4.2 set in 1991

Records started in 1905

COLLINS BAY

New record of 2.3

Old record of -1.2 set in 1981

Records started in 1973

