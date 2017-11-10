Earlier this week, bitterly cold temperatures broke records in six locations across Saskatchewan, including Regina, where the mercury dropped to –27.7.

Next week, snow could be melting in the city.

Temperatures hit frigid lows while wave after wave of cold arctic high pressure was pushed over Saskatchewan by the jet stream.

Because the polar vortex pushed south over Manitoba and Northern Ontario, the jet stream was able to direct colder air masses over the Prairies.

Now, the jet stream has started to normalize, allowing low pressure from Alberta to move over the province, bringing milder weather as well as snow.

Although things may cool slightly over the weekend, temperatures next week should return to, or even climb above, the freezing mark, as that jet stream pushes warmer air masses across the Prairies.

As of Friday, the jet stream had started to normalize, allowing low pressure from Alberta to move over Saskatchewan, bringing milder weather. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

Record recap

Thursday morning, sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. CST, the mercury in Regina plummeted to –27.7, smashing a record set in 1919 by nearly four degrees.

Five other locations also broke long-held records.

La Ronge fell to –23.5, breaking a record from 1984.

In Moose Jaw, the temperature bottomed out at –26 — two degrees colder than the record set in 1945, not long after the end of the Second World War.

Weyburn cooled to –27, nearly three degrees colder than the record set there in 1973.

Collins Bay set the coldest record this week in the province at a bitter –28.4, rewriting the record set in 1979.

And finally, Watrous broke its former record by the greatest margin of the entire group, reaching –26.5. That's more than five degrees colder than the previous record from 1960.