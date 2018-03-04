The 42nd annual Telemiracle telethon had a record-breaking year in fundraising, as donors contributed a total of $7,151,256 for the Kinsmen Telemiracle Foundation.

"We're so fortunate that the foundation is trusted by Saskatchewan, and people are wanting to give their money to us," said Jesse Shkuratoff, a representative for Telemiracle 42.

"They trust that its going to a good cause, and it sure does."

The annual telethon ran March 3 to 4. (Telemiracle/Facebook)

The Kinsmen Foundation helps fund special-needs equipment, medical trips and treatment for Saskatchewan people.

"Every year with the show and with the testimonials ... you know someone's who's been helped by Telemiracle. You know someone who's been treated well and maybe they got their miracle," said Shkuratoff.

