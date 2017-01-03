Two Regina teenagers have been charged with assault after another teenager was attacked with a knife and other weapons.

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Cameron Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. CST Friday to reports of an assault on a person by a number of other people with weapons.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment of numerous injuries.

Police say several people were seen running from the scene when they arrived. Police dogs tracked two of them down at a house on the 600 block of Robinson Street.

Two teenaged boys, 16 and 17, were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.