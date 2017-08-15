Lukas Schroeder is a self proclaimed night owl.

Not the kind who parties the night away, but rather, one who goes out into the great outdoors, armed with his camera, to capture what the night sky has to offer.

The 18-year-old from Regina is one of many photographers taking in the season of Perseids from behind the lens.

Lukas Schroeder specializes in night photography. (Contributed by Lukas Schroeder)

The month of August is a favourite among night photography enthusiasts in Saskatchewan who are transformed into true star hunters by the prolific meteor showers.

The Perseids occur every year from mid-July to the end of August but typically peaks around August 12. During that time, it is possible to see 70 to 110 shooting stars per hour.

Over the weekend, people around the globe were looking to the night sky, hoping to catch some "shooting stars." Many reported fireballs, bright meteors that can sometimes rival the brightness of the moon.

Lukas Schroeder is only 18, but he has a strong passion for photography. (Radio-Canada/Adnan Mohamad)

While the Perseids bring out new stargazers, for some, including Schroeder, it's old hat.

But where did he get his passion for night photography?

"Interest in the night sky and what is outside our world," Schroeder said.



The young photographer from Regina believes that the Saskatchewan sky is not like the others.

via GIPHY

He recently returned from a trip to British Columbia, which resulted in some thrilling photo opportunities. Still,. he insists it does not compare to Saskatchewan.



His favorite locations are Kronau, 30 kilometres southeast of Regina, and Last Mountain Lake, northwest of the city.

"Anywhere outside of the city where there is no light pollution you can see the stars and they'll basically amaze you," Schroeder said.

Craig Boehm took this composite image of Perseids west of Regina on the night of Aug. 12. (Craig Boehm)

Even though the best time to see the Perseids was on the night of August 12-13, it is still possible to see impressive showers of shooting stars until August 24th.

However, while the Perseids are the most popular meteor showers of the year, because they occur in summer, other equally spectacular ones take place at other times.

For instance, there are the Geminids in December, when it is possible to view an average of 50 meteors an hour.