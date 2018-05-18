Prince Albert teen suffers severe head trauma after falling off longboard

A teenager in Prince Albert, Sask., was severely injured Thursday after falling off his longboard while holding on to a moving vehicle.

Police said it happened on the 1600 block of Olive Diefenbaker Drive at around 9:10 p.m. CST.

The 17-year-old fell off his longboard — a type of equipment similar to a skateboard — and a rear wheel of the Jeep, driven by a friend, went over him.

The youth suffered major head trauma. He was taken to hospital in Prince Albert before being transferred to Saskatoon.

He was listed in serious but stable condition.

Police say no charges have been laid, but they continue to investigate.

