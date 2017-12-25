You have probably seen them. Social media posts that have you reaching for the facepalm emoji. Maybe you've made a post or two yourself that had you wishing you could travel back in time and hit the undo button repeatedly.

Jamey Ordolis, a CBC tech contributor and senior producer for CBC Life, is familiar with both the pros and cons of using social media. She says the holidays are an especially important time to remind people about some good rules of thumb for social media use.

People are in high spirits, looking their best at parties, having a great time, she says.

Hold, pause, don't post while drunk

"So it's a very 'extra' time of year and everyone wants to share it with their greater circle online as well as with the people they're with in real life," she told Saskatchewan Weekend host Shauna Powers.

"But if you're at a holiday party thinking it's a great time to have a few drinks and now share photos of everyone, just remember it's potentially damaging."

Facebook Live and Snapchat are just a couple of ways people are sharing with each other. This year, with 200 million users sharing Instagram Stories every day, there's more opportunities than ever to capture candid moments, says Ordolis.

However, she reminds people to "post onto others as you would have them post onto you," which is to say, check in with others about using their photo or check with parents before taking photos of their kids.

The golden rule of social media

It's hard to keep calm when you have a friend who will post a picture of themselves looking good while you're beside them sporting bloodshot eyes and spinach between your teeth so Ordolis advises people to be considerate and respect other's boundaries and wishes.

"It's better to do that and maybe sacrifice a photo than be known as the friend who cannot be trusted when his or her phone is out."

'Think about using your influence in a way that is helpful to people, makes a good impression but also makes people feel good about themselves.' - Jamey Ordolis , senior producer with CBC Life

Ordolis says social media envy and comparisons are also a real issue to keep in mind. People posting flattering photos of themselves or their families may be seen as attractive and confident but she suggests that people post in a way that reflects being a good social media citizen.

"Think about using your influence in a way that is helpful to people and makes a good impression but also makes people feel good about themselves," she says.

Ordolis's suggestions on social media Do's and Don'ts