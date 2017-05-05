Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Tearrius George has received an absolute discharge and a $100 victim surcharge after he was charged with assault last year.

He appeared in Provincial Court in Regina on Thursday where the case was concluded.

Regina police were called to a residence on the 5600 block of Gordon Road in for a domestic dispute call in April 2016.

George retired from football shortly after.

George and his partner were allegedly having an argument which escalated to the point of violence.

Police said in their initial press release that George grabbed the woman's neck and pushed her against a wall.

On Sept. 15, 2016, George plead guilty and his case was moved to a domestic violence court.