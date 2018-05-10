Team honours Colten Boushie, Humboldt Broncos at Aboriginal hockey championships

A Saskatchewan team playing in the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Nova Scotia this week is holding two special tributes during each game.

Players for the team are wearing a "CB" sticker on their helmets in honour of Colten Boushie and his family.

Boushie, a member of the Red Pheasant First Nation, was fatally shot in August 2016 when he and four others in an SUV drove onto a farm near Biggar, Sask.

In March, a jury acquitted 56-year-old Gerald Stanley in Boushie's death, a verdict that led to protests across the country.

Team Saskatchewan is also honouring the Humboldt Broncos hockey team by wrapping themselves in the team's flag as they say prayers before each game.

Ken Thomas, the sport, culture and recreation director for the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations who's attending the championships, says the bus crash was very hard on the team's players.