A Regina woman is warning others this holiday season after she says a taxi driver exposed his genitals to her on Friday

Carolyn Harris and her boyfriend attended a work function on Dec. 8, after which the couple went to Gabbo's Nightclub. Once there she decided to leave a bit earlier than the rest of the crowd and got into a taxi parked outside the club.

"The cab driver seemed nice enough," said Harris. "He seemed okay."

The driver then asked if he could use her washroom when they arrived at her home. She felt the request was odd but reluctantly agreed.

"I immediately felt unsafe when he was in my home. I stayed at the front door waiting to let him out," she said. As such she phoned her boyfriend who was still out.

But when he exited the bathroom he allegedly dropped his pants and exposed his genitals to Harris.

'I feel violated. It's hard to believe that it happened.' - Carolyn Harris

"I just started yelling and my boyfriend was there on the other end of the phone listening to this, but I was yelling that I was going to call the police, from him to get out of my house and he was putting his hands up trying to, sort of, shush me," she said.

"I just kept screaming and yelling for him to get out, get out, get out, get out, get out. And then he left."

Immediately following the incident Harris called the cab company's dispatch line to report the incident. Harris said she was told by the dispatcher that since the fare wasn't called in there was no way to track it right then and there.

Cab company, police investigating

Akshay Padama with Co-Op Taxis said the company is aware of the complaint.

"We are trying to locate the driver. We don't know who it is," said Padama.

"There is a difference between a street hire and a dispatched trip. If you have a dispatch then you have a record of where he is going and everything. If it's not a dispatch call and it's a street hire it's a little bit difficult."

Padama said he does not have access to the records in Regina, and that the company's server department in Vancouver have been contacted. He is hoping to hear back from them on Monday.

'We don't want this in our company. It's going to kill our reputation.' - Akshay Padama

The company is looking to see which drivers were working that night and were near the nightclub.

"Hopefully we'll get him by tomorrow, because we don't want this in our company. It's going to kill our reputation," said Padama.

On Saturday Harris went to the Regina Police Service front desk to file a report on the incident. A member of the RPS confirmed they received a report and it will be assigned for investigation.

'I feel violated,' Harris urges safety measures

"I just don't want someone else to have to go through that, because it was very disturbing," said Harris. When reporting the incident Harris was told by the officer that she was not surprised, since they had already received several similar complaints.

After filing her report, Harris shared her experience on Facebook in a now deleted post which was shared hundreds of times. That's when Harris said she started to receive messages from women who had similar experiences.

After Harris' experience, she's advising passengers sit in the back seat of the cab, be aware of the cab's number and the driver's name.

Joking, Harris said that she keeps her daughter's baseball bat by the door after what happened on Friday, and considered installing a security camera in her home. She said it's scary that the driver now knows where she lives.

"I feel violated. It's hard to believe that it happened," said Harris.

"But it could have been so much worse, and that's the scary thing."