Q&A: Tattoo stories from Regina's Pile O' Bones Convention

Tattoo artists and lovers from all over Saskatchewan have gathered in Regina for the Pile O' Bones Tattoo Convention this weekend.

We talked to some of them about their favourite tattoos to do and have and what the latest trends are in the industry.

Patrick Burke, owner and operator of Rites of Passage Tattoo in Saskatoon

How long have you been tattooing?

Twenty-four years.

What's one of your favourite tattoos you've done recently?

I specialize in Japanese and biomechanical [tattoos]. I was lucky enough that one of my clients came up and wanted a free-hand dragon tattoo on her foot last night. So I was able to do that and that made me happy.

A dragon tattoo that Burke did at the convention. (Submitted by Patrick Burke)

What's it like doing a freehand tattoo, compared to a stencil?

It's a little more complicated, a little more challenging, but I like that kind of work.

What are some of the trends you're seeing in tattooing lately?

There's a movement towards minimalism. Linework and dotwork is very popular right now, and geometric work. But then there are also a lot of people taking the step toward large-scale work, sleeves, back pieces, which is really great for the trade.

A close up of a piece being tattooed by Burke. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Shannon Hamilton, has "a lot" of tattoos

What is your favourite tattoo that you have?

My favourite one is my leg tattoo that I'm getting work done on. It's my grandma's lilies. She was famous in the world for her lilies so that's a tribute to her.

Are tattoos really as addicting as people say?

They're totally addicting. If I had the money, my body would be covered.

Shannon Hamilton says she got the lilies on her leg as a tribute to her grandmother. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Do you have any tattoos that you regret?

No, but my first one I regret that it wasn't big enough. [It's] a kitty on my back.

Do they all have a particular meaning?

Yes. They all do. I have my kids in cupcakes on my arm. I have flowers representing my kids and both of my sisters's kids.

Jody Spychej, tattoo artist at Ink Addiction Tattoo in Saskatoon

How long have you been tattooing for?

I started in 1996.

What are the most common tattoo requests you get?

It's probably been the same since I started: flowers.

You see a little bit of trendy stuff, like, stuff that's on pinterest. But we usually try to make it original. Most of the stuff we do is custom. So if they bring in something that we see lots, we always try and make it original for that person so that we're not doing the same tattoos over and over.

A tattoo artist working on a leg piece on Saturday. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

What's it like doing a tattoo at a show, compared to at a studio?

It's actually kind of exciting. You always have people watching and it's great for the customer too because it's super distracting. Plus you get to watch other people getting tattooed.

Amber Bornhorst, getting two tattoos at the convention

How many tattoos do you have?

I have a full arm, from shoulder to wrist. I have a traditional sleeve full of flash pieces. I have a full leg. And I have my ribs and back done.

What would you say to someone looking to get a tattoo?

I wanted to get a tattoo from the age of 13. I thought I knew everything about tattooing and it turns out I knew absolutely nothing about it. Do your research, look at people's portfolios and make sure that you have an open and honest conversation with the artist because they're going to let you know what looks good.

Amber Bornhorst's leg tattoo which is currently in progress. (CBC News/Alex Soloduchca)

How long have you ever sat for a tattoo?

Between eight and 10 hours.

Does it get worse or does it get better?

Your body starts to feel the effects of it. So you have to make sure you're eating really well and having sugary drinks to keep your blood sugar up.

Elisa Wallace, body piercer at Gaslight Tattoo Parlour in Regina

What is your favourite tattoo that you have?

It's always my newest one. Currently, I'd have to say it's my skull apple

How many tattoos do you have?

You get to a point where it's not that you have so many tattoos, it's a percentage of your body that's covered. I think I have about 65 per cent.

Elisa Wallace, body piercer at Gaslight Tattoo Parlour in Regina, says her body is about 65 per cent tattooed. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Do you have any tattoos you wish you didn't get?

(Laughs). I covered those all up.

What is the most painful spot to get tattooed?

The back of the knee. It was worse than the armpit.

Wallace's skull apple tattoo, which she says is her current favourite. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)