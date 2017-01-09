A 30-year-old man was hit with a taser by Regina police Sunday night.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Rochdale Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. CST. Officers received a report that a man was going to hurt someone with a weapon.

Eventually, officers found the man on the 900 block of Downey Crescent. After negotiations broke down, the man tried to get away in a vehicle.

However, before he was able to drive off, police tasered him and brought him into custody.

The man wasn't injured and was brought to hospital for a mental health assessment.

No criminal charges will be laid.