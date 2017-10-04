A second woman has been arrested in the death of a man found at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park last fall.

Tanisha Lynn Perrault, 19, was arrested in Swift Current at 4:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

Perrault has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

Police say she was known to the victim, Logan Ring.

Earlier on Tuesday, police announced that Swift Current's Rebecca Lynn Kuhlman, 25, had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the same case.

The victim's mother, Cindy McEwen, said Kuhlman was her son's roommate and friend.

Ring was 21 at the time of his death and left behind a two-year-old son.

Kuhlman and Perrault were both scheduled to appear in Swift Current Provincial Court Wednesday morning.