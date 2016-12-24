A Regina resident found himself unexpectedly teaching skating over lunch this week to a couple of dozen new Canadians.

Taron Cochrane, who works with the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District, popped over to the newly opened Victoria Park skating rink for a spin. Then, about 25 Syrian refugees passed by, curious about the ice in the middle of downtown.

"These guys walked over to the rink and they were playing on the ice having fun but they were not sure what it was," said Cochrane.

"We spent the next hour guiding them around and teaching them tips on how to skate."

Regina Downtown provides skates in all sizes for anyone who wants to enjoy the rink. (Taron Cochrane/Regina Downtown)

Cochrane admitted he hadn't skated for quite some time; however, it was a great experience to spend time with new Regina residents.

"It's a true Canadian experience," he said.

The Victoria Park rink offers free skates in a variety of sizes and a warm-up shack, as well as a staffer to assist people who swing by.