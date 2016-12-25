A lot can happen in one year.

But that isn't enough time for a family of Syrian refugees to acclimate to life in another country, says Rabbi Jeremy Parnes, chair of the Regina Multi-Faith Forum's Refugee Sponsorship Committee.

The Forum sponsored a family of Syrian refugees who they welcomed to Regina last week.

While the initial wave of refugees will no longer be receiving government assistance in 2017, Parnes said the committee is prepared to help the family they sponsored beyond one year after arrival.

"The real question for us then, as a group, is to be sure we don't overdo it either," he said to CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

Parnes said there is a balance to be had between support and control.

"We're very concerned and very determined that they should be as independent as possible and make their own decisions," Parnes said. "And be allowed to make some mistakes as well, which is very important."

Parnes said he hopes the committee will be able to provide a sense of community and make the family feel welcome. A meet and greet is planned for January at the Beth Jacob Synagogue, with afternoon tea. However, the committee is being cautious about the ordeal.

"We don't want to turn that into sort of a circus, if you will," Parnes said. "Or put them on display, God forbid."

People are invited to attend, Parnes said, because the committee wants other people to do the same thing.

"We really feel this is not about a singular church, or a singular synagogue, or a mosque supporting or helping a family come in," he said. "It's about building community and we can only do that together."

The sponsored family were waiting in a camp in Lebanon when the committee found them. Another group in Regina had sponsored a family two years prior from a camp in Jordan. The two families are related.

The committee collaborated with the group to get the other family into Canada.

"What we felt was that it would be much, much better and much more meaningful if we could go beyond simply sponsoring a family," he said. "But do so in a multi-faith environment to show that different faiths can work together and work well together in important work like this."