The Beth Jacob Synagogue was broken into and vandalized this weekend in Regina, though the damage is not believed to be motived by anti-Semitism.

'There was no desecration of our sanctuaries or any kind of hate slogans painted or made in the building.' - Rabbi Jeremy Parnes, Beth Jacob Synagogue

"As much as we regret that this has happened and we're quite upset about the damage that was done, we can say that this does not appear to be a hate crime of any kind," said Rabbi Jeremy Parnes.

Parnes said nothing has been stolen from the synagogue and no significant items were damaged within the building.

"There was no desecration of our sanctuaries or any kind of hate slogans painted or made in the building," he said.

Montessori school cancels classes

The damages caused have resulted in classes at the Montessori school, which is located in the synagogue, to be cancelled Monday.

According to a letter sent home to parents, "the damage to the classrooms is mostly messy (e.g. paint splatter) but is substantial enough that it will require a disaster recovery service to clean the building and classrooms."

Jeff Vall, chair of the board for Montessori Regina, said while clean-up is taking place they are looking for new locations to potentially hold classes.

"I've heard of parents offering up spaces at their home if they have availability," said Vall.

Parents were informed of the break-in on Sunday.

"Parents probably are currently scrambling to find alternative arrangements for today [Monday] and staff at Montessori are looking for an alternative location," said Vall.

The Regina Police Service has yet to comment on the case.