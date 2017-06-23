A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Jesse Moneybird in Regina.

Moneybird died in hospital on June 10 after police found him with life-threatening injuries near the corner of 12th Avenue and Rose Street late the night before.

On Friday, police charged 20-year-old Sylas Moneybird in connection with the death.

It's not known if he was a family relation of Jesse Moneybird.

Police said Jesse Moneybird was fatally injured when a fight broke out between two groups on June 9.

Police investigated the death as a homicide, and have charged Sylas Moneybird with manslaughter in connection the death.

According to police, the 20-year-old also assaulted and robbed a female shortly after the fight. He is also facing a charge of robbery with violence.

The accused will make his first appearance at the Regina provincial court on June 26.

Regina police said the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to phone 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.