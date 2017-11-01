Those white bits in the air? It's swirling snow and it means you should be cautious if you're making a commute this morning, according to the Highway Hotline.

The city of Regina received its first significant snowfall of the season, with two to four centimetres expected by the end of the day.

Road conditions throughout much of central and southern Saskatchewan include swirling snow, loose snow, and icy or slippery sections.

Winter driving conditions extend to such areas as:

Highways in the Weyburn area, including the areas of Midale, Yellow Grass, Riceton and Stoughton.

Roads in and around Regina, stretching to Belle Plaine, Balgonie and areas.

Roads in and around Saskatoon, including the areas of Dalmeny, Dundurn and Delisle.

A snow shoveller busy clearing the streets of downtown Saskatoon. (Jason Warick/CBC News)

Temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark.

A complete overview of Highway Hotline road conditions can be viewed here.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy was tweeting out winter driving tips: