A 25-year-old woman from Swift Current, Sask., has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Logan Ring.

Rebecca Lynn Kuhlman will appear in Swift Current provincial court on Oct. 4.

Police say Kuhlman was known to Ring, who was found dead in November 2016 at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

The Saskatchewan RCMP's major crime unit in the area has been working on the investigation since then.

They are asking people to contact them if they know anything about what led up to Ring's death.

The information they are looking for includes what traffic went in and out of the park from Nov. 14-17, any descriptions of people or vehicles seen in the area during that same time (including Ring's blue 1991 Ford Explorer) and Ring's activities and whereabouts prior to his death.

Ring was 21 at the time of his death.