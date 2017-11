Swift Current RCMP are searching for a missing senior who had last spoken to family on Oct. 22.

Seventy-one year old Cheryl Suzuki was reported missing Oct. 31.

Police say she is from Tompkins, Sask. and may be driving a 2008 Ford Escape with the Saskatchewan licence plate 333 IIT.

Anyone with informaiton on Suzuki's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 306-778-5550.