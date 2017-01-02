RCMP in Swift Current are dealing with an incident on the 300 block of Cowie Crescent, and are asking people to stay away from the location.

It's happening at a residence in the area, and a residential apartment building nearby has been evacuated as a precaution.

Surrounding roads are currently blocked by police.

RCMP are asking people to stay away from the area, and to not announce or post on social media police officer or vehicle locations.

RCMP will provide more details as they become available.