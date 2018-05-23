Pilot facing impaired flying charges after crash near Swift Current, Sask.

Swift Current RCMP have charged a 43-year-old man with impaired operation of a plane after a Tuesday evening crash.

Police were called to a field near the Trans-Canada Highway around 7:30 p.m. where they found the wreckage and plugged a fuel leak.

The crash site was about four kilometres west of the city.

The two occupants of the plane sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police said in a news release that a Cessna plane had gone down shortly after attempting to take off from a grid road.

The plane clipped some trees and hit the ground about a mile away from where it took off.

The pilot was also the owner of the plane. He'll appear in court on June 27.